Brian was in the Sailing Club following the Saturday afternoon sailing when his pager sounded for the second time at 5.36pm, several of our crew, who were also in the sailing club, quickly made their way to the station only to find Matt, Richard and Alex who were closer to the station packing up their sailing dinghies, as the pagers sounded, already getting changed into their drysuits. Within three minutes the D Class was launched to go to the assistance of a female paddleboarder reported to be in difficulties off Looe beach. Whilst tasking our crew, Falmouth MRCC alerted Matt Richard and Alex to keep a lookout for a swimmer who was reported to be swimming out to assist the paddleboarder. Quickly arriving on scene our crew learnt the paddleboarder’s two-piece paddle had broken and she was unable to return to the beach. Our crew took the paddleboarder and swimmer onto the D Class and returned them safely back to the beach with the paddleboard. The swimmer commented that even though he was an open water swimmer, he was finding it difficult to swim against the wind and with the paddleboarder, were both grateful to our crew coming out to help.