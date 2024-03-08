IN celebration of International Women’s Day, Looe RNLI have commemorated their many wonderful ladies who volunteer with them.
Since the first woman qualified as an RNLI crew member 55 years ago, they have helped to save lives, launch lifeboats, and raise millions to help fund the RNLI and now make up 12.3 per cent of the RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crew as a whole.
Looe RNLI lifeboat station have expressed their pride to have Victoria and Amber on their boat crew.
At the boathouse, Carol volunteers as the lifeboat visits officer and shore crew. Behind the scenes there are also a number of ladies who volunteer their time as guides in the boathouse, shop and fundraising teams.
This week, the RNLI celebrated 200 years of lifesaving. As part of the anniversary celebrations, the RNLI’s chair was joined by staff and volunteers to mark International Women’s Day and celebrate its female lifesavers.
Against the backdrop of Westminster Abbey, Jen Payne, inshore lifeboat volunteer at Penarth, volunteer Áine Flynn from Ballycotton’s all-weather lifeboat and Jersey lifeguard Nelly Gallican stood outside the Abbey to represent the women volunteers who came before them, celebrate the female volunteers of today and inspire the next generation.