The RNLI has reached more than 42,000 children in the south west with water safety advice.
RNLI lifeguards have visited 336 schools to deliver interactive water smart sessions, giving young people essential knowledge about water safety and how to respond in an emergency.
The sessions covered how to spot dangers at sea, the importance of swimming between the red and yellow flags, and how to call for help in an emergency.
The programme is designed to help children feel confident making safe decisions near the sea and other waterways.
Tim Treloar, RNLI water safety education manager, said: “Education is a core part of the RNLI’s preventative work, helping to reduce the risk of accidents by ensuring children have the knowledge and awareness to stay safe around water.”
The sessions conclude as the charity prepares for more RNLI lifeguards to return to the region’s beaches.
Daily cover will resume from 16 May on Cornish beaches including Seaton, Sharrow, Tregantle, Poldhhu Cove, Kennack, Gyllyngvase, Perranuthnoe, Great Western, Tolcarne, Porth, Portreath, St Agnes, Perran Sands, Holywell Bay, Godrevy, Gwithin South, Upton Towans, Beach View, Porthminster, Gwenver, Porthcurno, Porthcothan, Booby’s, Trevone, Trebarwith, Black Rock, Crooklets and Sandymouth.
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