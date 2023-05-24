Looe RNLI volunteer crews were diverted from a joint training exercise with RNLI lifeguards on Seaton beach, to investigate reports of a kayaker in difficulties off Freathy. Arriving on scene our crews found the kayaker has self recovered safely on the beach.
On May 17 Looe RNLI volunteers crews were on Seaton beach for a joint training exercise with the RNLI South East Cornwall lifeguard team.
A spokespersons said: “With an increase of rescue incidents involving Kayak and Stand Up Paddelboard (SUP) users, our crews together with the lifeguard team, had the opportunity to practice recovering casualties and their crafts.
“Crews and lifeguards had just landed on the beach with a “casualty” when a tasking request from Falmouth Maritime Rescue Coordination centre (MRCC) was received over VHF radio around 7.45 pm.
“Falmouth Coastguards had received a 999 call reporting a kayaker in difficulties off Freathy beach. Leaving the lifeguards to continue their training on the beach, our crews returned to the Atlantic 85 and D Class inshore lifeboats to make their towards Whitsand bay.
“Arriving on scene our crews spotted a person on the beach with an inflatable kayak, it transpired the kayaker found it difficult to return to the beach in the offshore wind, but they were eventually able to make it back to the beach safely before the lifeboats arrived on scene.”
This exercise at Seaton coincided with an RNLI fundraiser being held at the Beach House.
After making sure the kayaker was uninjured, the crews were released by Falmouth coastguards and made their way back to Seaton where they were greeted with a round of applause from those attending the fundraiser.
The spokesperson added: “After spending a short time at the fundraiser, our volunteer crews returned to Looe where the shore crew recovered the lifeboats and prepared them for service.”