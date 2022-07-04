Rising COVID-19 cases leads to return of facemasks in Cornish hospitals

A significant increase in COVID-19 cases and admissions has led to facemasks being reintroduced across Cornwall’s hospitals, including at Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust (RCHT).

All patients (including out-patients), visitors and employees at main hospitals in Truro, Penzance and Hayle, as well as community hospitals, minor injury units and treatment centres across the county, are being asked to wear facemasks once again from Monday 4 July 2022.

As new sub-variants (BA.4 and BA.5) have driven rising cases and hospital admissions both locally and across the UK, there have been steady increases in the number of healthcare staff testing positive, adding to additional strain on resources.

Kim O’Keeffe, dual chief nurse for Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust and Cornwall Foundation Partnership Trust said: “It’s important we keep a close eye on transmission rates and review and reintroduce measures when needed. Recently, we’ve seen a rise in cases again and it’s crucial we use the tools at our disposal to help protect not only our patients, but visitors and our colleagues too.

“Making mask wearing a requirement once again for staff is a decision we’ve taken at a time when we were already under sustained system pressure. So, to help ensure we can keep vital services running over the coming weeks and months, we are also encouraging visitors and all patients to wear a mask when visiting our sites.”

We’d also ask that people be kind to staff, who’ve been working incredibly hard to protect patients throughout the pandemic.”

Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s (CFT) and RCHT’s current policy on visiting arrangements remains unchanged. Staff, patients, and visitors are still asked to continue to wash hands frequently with soap and water and use the alcohol gel provided, in addition to wearing facemasks.