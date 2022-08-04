Rishi Sunak’s first attempt at pasty making during recent visit
Conservative parter leader candidate Rishi Sunak was welcomed at Tre Pol & Pen, Launceston, on Wednesday, where he tried his hand at a traditional craft — pasty making.
On the day he met with staff, had a look around the shop and chose a carrot cake to go from the restaurant.
He was then taught to make pasties, but Tre, Pol Pen owner admitted he “was not exactly a natural (as per video)”.
He spoke briefly to local conservatives before collecting his now baked pasties to eat on the road. As he doesn’t eat beef he made cheese and onions pasties.
