The last words were expressed by Sir Richard who, at the time when it was announced that he had been honoured in the New Year’s Honours List, said: “I couldn’t be more surprised or honoured. I have been blessed throughout my life with the support of family, friends, and thousands of wonderful people with whom I have worked and played. I am deeply grateful to His Majesty King Charles for conferring this honour upon me. We both have deep rooted connections to Cornwall and to Kenya and I hope that this award will further highlight the beauty and strength of both lands and their peoples.”