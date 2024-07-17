By Phil Westren
FOLLOWING so many people both in Cornwall and beyond being delighted to hear news announcing that Penzance-born Richard ‘Dicky’ Evans was honoured with a Knighthood in The King’s New Year’s Honours list, on Tuesday, July 9, Sir Richard’s investiture, conducted by King Charles, took place at Windsor Castle. Sir Richard was accompanied by Lady Jytte Evans and their three children Louisa, Ross, and Emma.
Then, on Wednesday evening, 70 close friends and guests from across the globe, with the majority from Kenya and from Cornwall, gathered at the Houses of Parliament with Sir Richard, to further celebrate his honour on the House of Commons Terrace overlooking the River Thames.
The Parliamentary Reception was kindly hosted by Lord Michael Spencer, an old friend of Sir Richard’s, and fellow Anglo-Kenyan who, after a general introduction by Sally Pettipher, welcomed everybody to the very enjoyable evening event.
A close friend and working associate of Sir Richard’s, Martin Hudson, who is also a director of the Cornish Pirates, appropriately gave the tribute and toast, besides organising the wonderful display of flowers for the occasion. They were grown on farms in Kenya set up by Sir Richard and Martin and supplied by Flamingo as a gift to their founder.
Martin said he had the great fortune to meet ‘Dicky’ in 1982, as he was establishing a fresh produce export business in Kenya.
He felt too that having had the education, international experience, being an entrepreneur and risk taker coupled with such a high sporting pedigree, defined Dicky apart.
He worked insane hours to build his businesses, but at the same time family has meant everything to him, and Jytte has been an inspiration – the greatest supporter of all his endeavours, and this extends to the total support from a loving family, without which – success would have been far more difficult.
With reference to the forthcoming rugby coming season, which marks the 20th anniversary of the Cornish Pirates rebranding, Martin commented: “You have not just been the financial backer, your knowledge of the game and players in our squad and the competing teams has been most welcome insight for the coaches, and in particular your close relationship with Gav and Paves has been built on mutual respect and is very much a part of The Pirates secret sauce.
“To see the Pirates have their highest ever finish as runner up, or better said 12th best side in English Rugby – and with five players making the Championship team of the season, was so fitting of your decades of generosity to the team.”
Martin added: “I know the lack of support for the Stadium for Cornwall remains a disappointment to you - but by God you tried, and you should take some comfort in saving Truro City Football Club and providing the means for them to get a new ground which is currently under construction.
“Sadly you were diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease some 11 years ago and this takes its toll and is such an unfair disease.
“But fight it you do and try anything you will, and with the determination that has been evident all your life, then you will continue the battle, and in doing so you inspire countless others and I wish your wish that You live to be 100 and through the advice you give from your own experience of Parkinson’s - I know this is very important and motivational to others.”
The last words were expressed by Sir Richard who, at the time when it was announced that he had been honoured in the New Year’s Honours List, said: “I couldn’t be more surprised or honoured. I have been blessed throughout my life with the support of family, friends, and thousands of wonderful people with whom I have worked and played. I am deeply grateful to His Majesty King Charles for conferring this honour upon me. We both have deep rooted connections to Cornwall and to Kenya and I hope that this award will further highlight the beauty and strength of both lands and their peoples.”
On the week of the investiture, Sir Richard added: “In particular, I’d like to thank my wife for supporting me, especially through this Parkinson’s over the last 12 years. It’s been difficult for all of us, including the kids – it’s a life sentence but you have to face it, and with a positive attitude.
“Derek Thomas, who tried really hard to get the Stadium for Cornwall off the ground, was due to host our evening at the Houses of Parliament, so I was most grateful to Lord Michael Spencer for stepping into the breach. My thanks also to the many people who have been so very helpful and supportive in my life. You all know what you have done for me, and not forgetting absent friends.
"The investiture at Windsor Castle on Tuesday was inevitably truly special, as similarly was the gathering of everyone on Wednesday evening. My sincere appreciation is expressed to the King, my many friends, and to 'One & All' for such never to be forgotten moments."
To view Sir Richard’s investiture, visit https://youtu.be/pAT8Zfk3MYc