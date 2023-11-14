Things have been busy at Liskeard Hillfort Primary School, as they received result of their recent Ofsted inspection and had a visit from local MP for South East Cornwall Sheryll Murray.
Following an Ofsted Inspection on September 19 and 20, Dr Tim Cook, headteacher of Liskeard Hillfort Primary School was delighted to announce that Ofsted has judged the school as ‘Good’.
Ofsted inspectors identified that Hillfort was “Good” in every category, describing it as “a welcoming and happy school”, having “high expectations for pupils’ behaviour” and where children “behave well”.
Dr Cook said: “This report is fantastic news for the Liskeard community and brings official recognition of what we have known for a long time!
“I would like to congratulate all of our children for the way in which they conducted themselves during the Inspection. The inspectors experienced first-hand pupils’ good behaviour, which has been highlighted when the report states that this is a school where children “display positive attitudes to learning and are kind to one another”.
“I would like to also thank parents, for their continued support and contribution to the school and throughout the Inspection process. I am now very excited for the opportunity to continue to lead our school as we aspire to be Outstanding.”
However, Ofsted isn’t the only exciting thing to happen at the school. Recently, Ms Murray visited to mark the opening of the new outdoor classroom. Accompanied by councillors Jane Pascoe and Julian Smith, the school had the opportunity to officially mark the opening by cutting the ribbon on the outdoor classroom.
The new building was funded through Section 106 money from local housing developments.
Ms Murray also opened the school’s new bike track, which was funded by British Cycling, Cornwall Council and the school.