HAVING just driven five hours down to Cornwall, in half term traffic it was a real treat to arrive at Menheniot Parish Hall and be presented with a delicious hot meal and settle down to watch an great performance, by the Camp Theatre Company, of Ronald Harwood’s ‘The Dresser’, writes Wendy Thompson.
The cast and creative team took the amusing, insightful and well crafted script and presented a really excellent production.
The play is set during the Second World War and centres on a Shakespearean touring company struggling to cope with losing younger players to the war effort. The central character is “Sir” (he is never named), the aging actor-manager of the company with the monstrous ego, played wonderfully by Stuart Waterworth, to the manner born. All the acolytes are in orbit to his sun but his glory days are waning. He is ill and dying but his devoted, though bitter dresser, Norman, played brilliantly obsequiously by Steve Jefferies, is determined to get him on stage to play his King Lear. His partner, “Her Ladyship”, superbly played by Glenda Ellis, also barely concealing years of regret, resentment and hurt wants him to retire, she’s had enough.
Long time stage manager, beautifully captured by Ruth James, adds to the angst, with her cold business-like demeanour, belying a longstanding unrequited love for Sir. Irene, an ambitious minx of a young actress, slyly played by Rachel Bradburn adds to the mix, with an excellent supporting cast playing the remaining members of the troop.
A wonderful mix of wartime clothes and Shakespearean costume were brilliantly captured by Wardrobe Mistress, Trish Conbeer and the set was very cleverly designed and executed. The term amateur dramatics, does Camp Theatre no favours. Their productions are always professional and polished with great attention to detail; the phrase “that will do”, has no place on anyone’s lips.
