The play is set during the Second World War and centres on a Shakespearean touring company struggling to cope with losing younger players to the war effort. The central character is “Sir” (he is never named), the aging actor-manager of the company with the monstrous ego, played wonderfully by Stuart Waterworth, to the manner born. All the acolytes are in orbit to his sun but his glory days are waning. He is ill and dying but his devoted, though bitter dresser, Norman, played brilliantly obsequiously by Steve Jefferies, is determined to get him on stage to play his King Lear. His partner, “Her Ladyship”, superbly played by Glenda Ellis, also barely concealing years of regret, resentment and hurt wants him to retire, she’s had enough.