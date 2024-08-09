Belle comes face to face with the Beast (Freddy Dennis - a fine baritone) in his castle, whilst looking for her father Maurice (the superbly eccentric Caspian Quinn-Erith), who has been captured and selflessly ends up swapping places to gain his freedom. Belle soon befriends a host of brilliant characters in the 'enchanted' castle, who hope 'this is the one to break the spell'. This magnificent group - Lumiere (Owen Kinsley), Mrs Potts (Emily Collings), Chip (Reggie Berridge), Cogsworth (Teddy Berridge), Madame De La Grande Bouche (Elektra Ravelli) and the constantly amusing Babette (Caitlin Bussell) are forever memorable.