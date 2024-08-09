“Wow!” Just that one word sums up the simply wonderful latest musical production of Caradon Youth Theatre’s Beauty and the Beast, I was mesmerised by the young cast, who rose so magnificently to the occasion, throwing their hearts into it with such joy and intensity, writes Malcolm Mort.
The acting, singing, dance, music were just - wow!
This familiar story, is a magical tale of mystery, sorcery, dreams, sadness, longing, and a just-in-time happy and moving ending.
A young prince, cursed and imprisoned in the form of a beast must find true love before the last rose petal falls to break the spell.
The true love appears in the form of Belle (Millie Paskin, a wonderful soloist) a village girl who is being pursued by the narcissistic and arrogant hunter (played to perfection by Adam Hinks) along with his side-kick LeFou (the hilarious Mark Sipos).
Belle refuses Gaston's advances, yet the other village girls (Billie Sturrock Kewish, Daisy Brown, Bryher Early, Ella Butler, Portia Ravelli) very amusingly fawn for his attention and affections.
Belle comes face to face with the Beast (Freddy Dennis - a fine baritone) in his castle, whilst looking for her father Maurice (the superbly eccentric Caspian Quinn-Erith), who has been captured and selflessly ends up swapping places to gain his freedom. Belle soon befriends a host of brilliant characters in the 'enchanted' castle, who hope 'this is the one to break the spell'. This magnificent group - Lumiere (Owen Kinsley), Mrs Potts (Emily Collings), Chip (Reggie Berridge), Cogsworth (Teddy Berridge), Madame De La Grande Bouche (Elektra Ravelli) and the constantly amusing Babette (Caitlin Bussell) are forever memorable.
Despite a turbulent beginning, a deep friendship develops between Belle and Beast and eventually the curse is broken just as the last petal falls. The true prince is revealed, Gaston is seen off, and peace, dance and merriment ensue. And therein lies the underlying message of the play: inward characteristics such as kindness should forever be valued over superficial qualities like appearance.
Forgive me for not mentioning by name the many other young actors, but they were all superlative. The final chorale, including the “Primary Ensemble” of the youngest participants was a total delight, rightfully gaining ecstatic applause.
The play was perfectly orchestrated by musical director Ollie Jones (Keyboard) and The Band: Finlay Meyer-Melville (keyboard), Gryff Rom (percussion), Finlay Lyall (double bass), Matthew Jones (trumpet and flugel) , Martha Faulds (horn), Naomi Stevens (oboe and cor angais), Kia Handford (flute and piccalo).
A great thank you to Nic Early for such creative, enthusiastic direction, to Hannah Holmes for the meticulous choreography, to Whitney Barrett for the superlative dresses and costumes, and to Alan Collings and all those involved in the technicalities of putting on such a colourful production.
I have always believed that putting one’s trust and faith in children and young people brings out their best. Caradon Youth Theatre certainly helps in this by promoting positive growth opportunities such as confidence building, creativity, communicating and working with others, as well as enabling the skills of acting, singing and dancing.
Keep a close eye out for their next production!