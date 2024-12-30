RESIDENTS in and around Pensilva will soon bid a fond farewell to two cherished general practitioners, Dr Stephen Jefferies and Dr Graham Toms, who are set to retire from partnership at the end of the year following decades of dedicated service to the local community.
Both Dr Jefferies and Dr Toms have played integral roles in the evolution of general practice at Oak Tree Surgery.
Dr Jefferies - who started in 1984 - together with Dr Toms - who started in 1991 - both joined what was originally Parade Surgery, before moving to their Oak Tree premises in 2005.
In January 2018, they took over Pensilva Health Centre, forming Oak Tree Surgery and Pensilva Health Centre, where they have helped launch not only a pharmacy, but also a research team.
Over the years, Dr Jefferies was pivotal in the development of patient participation groups (PPG), the Local Medicine Committee and GP pastoral care, while Dr Toms contributed at Passmore Edwards Hospital in Liskeard, using his anaesthetic skills, as well as developing a special interest in ENT.
Paying tribute to both men, Rota Lead at Oak Tree Surgery, Sarah German, said: “From managing screening systems on index cards and logging appointments in massive books to embracing digital advancements, they have witnessed and adapted to immense changes in medicine.”
“Their steadfast commitment to medicine, patient care and colleague support has been invaluable and they will be missed by all who worked alongside them. Their legacy will resonate within the community for years to come.”
Although both Dr Jefferies and Dr Toms are retiring from partnership, both will continue to locum at Oak Tree Surgery. In September 2025, Dr Jefferies will have worked in medicine for 50 years.