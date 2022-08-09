Restart Scheme to support thousands of people to find work
In July 2021, Seetec Pluss were awarded the four-year contract by the Department for Works and Pensions (DWP) across the South West to help combat the effects of COVID-19 as the Government launched the Restart Scheme to support thousands of people to find work.
One year on, Seetec Pluss say they and their local delivery partners have assisted over 5,000 residents into meaningful, sustainable work.
The scheme has been supporting people who have been out of work for at least nine months to build their confidence, skills and find work.
Participants of the scheme can receive up to 12 months of support with a dedicated Employment Advisor who provides one-to-one support with job search activity, CV writing, interview techniques, support to overcome barriers including travel or childcare, as well as assisting to increase skills and self-confidence.
Recognising that looking for work is not always easy, Seetec Pluss also works with a range of specialist partners to help people enhance their health and wellbeing, access financial, housing and digital support, and overcome any other barriers that might be stopping them from achieving their career goals.
