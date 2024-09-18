LISKEARD Town Council has asked residents to fill in a survey if they or someone they know have additional needs.
They wish to make the annual Christmas light-switch festival as accessible as possible.
In addition to the survey, the town council confirmed that this year’s event will feature a lantern parade, musical entertainment and fireworks among the festive fun planned for the event, which will mark the moment the lights switch on.
“Please fill in this two-minute survey if you or someone you’ll be coming with has a disability or additional needs. As in previous years, there will be a lantern parade from the Cattle Market car park around town.
“There will then be some brief musical entertainment before the Christmas Tree lights are switched on, followed by fireworks. After this there will be music and dancing in the Cattle Market canopy and several buildings will be open. www.surveymonkey.com/r/7G8DJB3 Responses by Monday, October 7 please.”