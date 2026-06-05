EAST Looe Town Trust is appealing for new trustees to help shape the future management of some of the town’s most important public spaces.
In a new recruitment campaign, the trust is asking residents whether they have ever wondered who makes decisions about how these areas are looked after and maintained.
It is inviting applications from people who can commit time to attending one meeting a month, held on the second Tuesday, as well as occasional additional working meetings. Trustees may also become involved in specific areas of Trust business depending on their interests.
The trust said: “Have you ever looked at our beach, seafront, Wooldown or museum and wondered who makes the decisions on how they are looked after and managed?
“If you can answer yes, then why not become a trustee of East Looe Town Trust?”
As a charitable organisation, the trust says it is seeking a diverse board with a wide range of skills, experiences and backgrounds, and encourages applications from people of different genders and ethnicities.
It states it particularly welcomes anyone willing to contribute time and energy to furthering the trust’s aims and supporting the wellbeing of Looe and its residents.
Applicants must be over 18 years old, live in Looe or neighbouring parishes, and must not be employed by, contracted to, or living in the same household as a staff member, tenant or contractor of the trust.
Trustees serve on a voluntary basis, although expenses are paid. Appointments are generally made through co-option for a four-year term, with the option of reselection afterwards.
The trust has advised that full details of its work and activities can be found via its website or by contacting the office directly.
Anyone interested in applying is asked to register their interest by email or letter before June 26, including details of their background, areas of interest and what they feel they could contribute to the organisation.
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