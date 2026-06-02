Newquay BID is keen to challenge a misconception surrounding the event that the town centre becomes overcrowded, inaccessible or impossible to enjoy during the event.
Mark Warren, the manager of Newquay BID, is appealing directly to visitors, tourists and residents not to write off the town during the festival period between August 5 and 9.
He said: “There is still this perception that Boardmasters week is a complete no-go zone for Newquay, that traffic is at a standstill and the town is jam-packed everywhere you go. The reality is that this simply isn’t the case anymore.
“Boardmasters have done a tremendous job over the last few years improving transport systems, traffic management and how festivalgoers arrive into the area.
“More people are travelling by coach than ever before, fewer cars are being used, and the road traffic management plans now work really, really well.
“Last year, if anything, the town centre was actually too quiet in places during Boardmasters week, which was disappointing for many businesses because August should naturally be one of our busiest trading periods.
“We genuinely believe some people are avoiding Newquay unnecessarily because of outdated perceptions about the festival week. We now need to completely change that narrative.”
Significant improvements to transport infrastructure and event planning have transformed how the town operates during the festival period.
Newquay now benefits from enhanced rail capacity, including the ability to run hourly train services into the town, expanded park-and-ride options, improved traffic flow systems and extensive car parking provision, which Mr Warren says much of which remains underused during Boardmasters week.
He said: “Please put that August week back in your diary as a week to come to Newquay. We have seven incredible beaches, a mural trail that everybody is talking about, amazing independent businesses, safe streets initiatives, fantastic nightlife, live events and an incredible community atmosphere. There is so much happening across the town.”
The evening economy in particular is becoming increasingly important during Boardmasters week, with many festivalgoers returning to the festival site in the evenings.
Newquay BID is working closely with partners including the organisers of Boardmasters, Wax Events and Newquay Town Council to ensure there are additional activities and activations taking place within the town itself throughout the festival week.
This year will also see new activity around Killacourt.
Mr Warren said: “We’re working hard with businesses so they can really shout about what they’re doing during Boardmasters week. We want people to understand that this isn’t just about what’s happening at Watergate Bay or Fistral. It’s about supporting the wider town and ensuring Newquay businesses benefit from one of the biggest visitor periods of the year.
“At the end of the day, Boardmasters is hugely important for Newquay. We’re really behind the event and the direction it’s moving in, but it’s equally important that we continue supporting the businesses in our town centre. That remains our key focus.”
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