The residents of Hobbs Crescent in Saltash will display their wonderful Christmas lights with at a grand switch on event on December 4 to benefit worthy charities.
The residents have gradually increased their displays which span over their homes and gardens.
Much to the delight of the local community they have raised more than £2,000 since their first display in 2004.
Over the years numbers of people attending to view the colourful displays and enjoy a mince pie and a tot of mulled wine have increased.
The organisers including Mike Wright who organises the collection of charity donations which have been donated over the years to the Cornwall Air Ambulance, Ellie’s Haven and principally St Luke’s Hospice.
Mike said: “Our switch on evenings has become very popular and we always rely on the weather being kind to us.
“This year we are organising ‘Name the bear’, and a raffle for a container of sweets and of-course Father Christmas will be in attendance with a goodie bag for each child.
“This year the proceeds will again be for St Lukes Hospice and refreshments will be available for the attendees to our Festive lights event”.
The Hobbs Crescent Christmas Lights will be switched on by Freeman of Saltash, and former Mayor, Sue Hooper MBE, at 6pm.
The lights will be on display until January 1 from 4.30pm until 9.30pm.