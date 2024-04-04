A HUGE number of local residents headed down the the waterside in Saltash last month to take part in a public consultation and transport trial day hosted by Architecture by Studio HIVE and Saltash Town Council.
The aim of the event was to give local residents an opportunity to explore some of the ideas which have been created which would help make the waterside better connected to the main town.
Blessed with dry and sunny weather local people were encouraged to get involved in the range of activities on offer including a consultation event which took place on Easter Saturday at Ashtorre Rock – it was reported that hundreds of visitors came to take a look at ideas, talk to the project team and give feedback.
An exciting element of the day included a transport ‘trial and try’ where visitors were able to take a ride in a tuk tuk, a land train, ferry and the newly established Beryl Bikes. All of the trips were free and were very well used on the day.
Those who couldn't make it were told that they could give their views and look at the plans at the Saltash Library Hub or the Community Kitchen.
Councillor Richard Bickford, mayor of Saltash, said: “We think the trial day went fantastically well, and have had plenty of feedback already. Once the results are in, we will assess any feedback, and look carefully at how we can take ideas forward in an affordable and sustainable way. We very much hope that some ideas will be taken up by commercial operators , having demonstrated demand for options like ferry services on the Tamar.”
“I would like to thank all our staff and volunteers who helped on the day, as well as those organisations and businesses that ensured they were open and ready for increased visitor numbers. Initial feedback from them is also very positive with increased footfall and resulting spend and important part of everything we do”.
This project is specifically looking at the feasibility of; sustainable transport options linking the town centre to the waterside, reintroducing water transport, circular routes linking existing footpaths, cycle routes, railway and bus routes.