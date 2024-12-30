THE next scheduled ‘Meet your Councillors’ session in Saltash is set to take place on Saturday, January 11.
Residents of the town will be able to meet with their elected representatives outside of Superdrug on Fore Street from 10am to 12noon.
A similar event last month, which was due to take place with a stall at the Saltash Christmas Festival, sadly had to be cancelled due to Storm Darragh
A spokesperson said: “Saltash Town Council welcomes feedback and conversation with residents and visitors. Members of the public are encouraged to attend Town Council meetings. The schedule of meetings and agendas are published on the official website: www.saltash.gov.uk/council.php, on the council’s social media sites, as well as the town’s noticeboards.