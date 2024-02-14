LOCAL residents were feeling the love last week as members from St James Church, Torpoint, hosted a St Valentine’s craft fayre and big breakfast event.
Churches are often thought to be cold and bleak places, from the outside at least — however, on Saturday, February 10 at St James Church in Torpoint there was a wonderfully warm atmosphere.
Church members hosted the craft fayre and breakfast event with the theme of ‘love’ being promoted.
There were local crafters selling their goods; the Coppola School of Performing Arts providing dance, songs and poems; the big breakfast ladies preparing food and drinks, even ‘proper’ coffee; a Ukrainian woman offering the opportunity to other Ukrainians in the community a chance to speak in their native language; and a bible/pop music themed treasure hunt and colouring crafts for all.
A spokesperson said: “A splendid community event with more in the planning for the future, news of which will be forthcoming on the church’s Facebook page, Torpoint and Maryfield Churches. All are welcome.”