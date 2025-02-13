RESIDENTS of Saltash are being encouraged to take part in some litter picking and gardening at Tincombe Park this weekend.
Join Urban Green Shoots, Saltash Environmental Action and the Friends of Tincombe this Saturday (February 15) between 10am and 12 noon.
A great deal of work has already taken place in the area, including upgrading paths to make them more accessible, as well as new picnic tables and a goalpost.
They have all been delivered through Urban Green Shoots, a project led by Cornwall Council to make urban spaces greener.
Working alongside the volunteers of the Friends of Tincombe, the initiative is also planting out the fruit orchards and wildflower meadows.
Those interested in helping out are asked to meet by the picnic bench on Tincombe Green. All equipment is provided and you don’t have to commit to the entire session.
You are advised, however, to dress in robust footwear and clothing suitable for gardening and the weather.