Constructed using poured and polished concrete, the skatepark boasts a unique feature called The Wave, paying homage to the stunning coastal beauty that surrounds it. This one-of-a-kind feature adds an element of fun and challenge for skaters, bmx'ers and scooter riders, while the rest of the skatepark combines street features, transitions and ramps to accommodate beginners all the way up to expert level. Additionally, Studio51 has designed a new brand for the park, and a website is currently in development.