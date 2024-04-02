THE local community in Millbrook and the surrounding areas of the Rame Peninsula are celebrating the opening of their brand new, state-of-the-art skatepark.
Thanks to their collective efforts, the community successfully raised more than £280,000 to fund the construction of the skatepark and enhancement of the surrounding area, which was completed in record time.
Officially opening its doors on March 29, the new skatepark was built by Maverick, a leading skatepark provider in the UK. Its timely completion allows residents to enjoy the facility just in time for the Easter holidays.
Sandy Stevenson, a member of the Millbrook Skatepark Project (MSP) committee, expressed his astonishment: “We can hardly believe our eyes. The new park is custom built to cater to the needs of the local skate and wider community - and it looks absolutely amazing!"
Constructed using poured and polished concrete, the skatepark boasts a unique feature called The Wave, paying homage to the stunning coastal beauty that surrounds it. This one-of-a-kind feature adds an element of fun and challenge for skaters, bmx'ers and scooter riders, while the rest of the skatepark combines street features, transitions and ramps to accommodate beginners all the way up to expert level. Additionally, Studio51 has designed a new brand for the park, and a website is currently in development.
Nicky Roberts, chair of Millbrook Parish Council, extended her heartfelt congratulations to the fundraising team.
Nicky added: "It's so brilliant to see people, young and old, visiting the skatepark and enjoying a free, healthy and entertaining way of keeping active and meeting as a community. We're very proud of the skatepark - it's a signal to our young people that they are valued in this community."
The previous skatepark, which had been in use for 20 years, was in a state of disrepair. In August, yet another rusting ramp had to be removed. In response, the Millbrook Skatepark Project was established in 2021 by a dedicated group of local parents, skaters, and BMX riders. Their goal was to transform the existing skatepark into a purpose-built concrete wheeled sports area that would cater to the passionate and active local wheeled sports community.
The project received support from various organizations, including Sport England, Cornwall Council, the Good Growth Fund, Samworth Brothers Sports Opportunity Fund and many others.
To celebrate, local bakery, Cornish Pod baked a skatepark cake and there will be a huge celebratory SkateJam event and big party on May 4.
Aaron Barrett, chair of the Millbrook Skatepark Project, expressed his gratitude: "We are blown away by the support we have received from the amazing people and businesses from the Rame Peninsula and beyond. It's amazing to see it for real. A huge thank you to all our supporters and Maverick who did an amazing job."