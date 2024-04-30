A NEW community orchard was celebrated with laughter and song in a Tamar Valley village.
The official opening of Landulph’s Duke Orchard was a joyful occasion attended by all the generations, including a newborn boy on his first ever outing.
The Landulph Orchard Green (LOG) project is one that began with the donation of two fields by the Duchy in partnership with the Best family, who farm the land.
A steering group was set up and around 35 volunteers have been working over the last two years to get the idea off the ground.
The orchard field has now been planted with 60 fruiting trees, all local varietes of apple, pear, plums, cherries, damsons and nuts.
Picnic benches have been installed and plans are afoot to create a shelter and a composting toilet.
The second field – to be known as Duchess Green – will be a space for both nature and people to enjoy.
“The community have really taken this to heart, not just the trees but the whole concept of having this open green space,” said Cllr Clare Tagg.
“There’s been nowhere really in the parish that people can sit and have a picnic.
“You can see the church from here and so it’s a really nice place to sit and enjoy nature.”
Landulph’s Climate Action group have been supporting the environmental aspects of the project, and provided a BioBlitz activity and an exhibition about the project’s aims and progress.
Meanwhile, Cargreen’s Village Choir sang in celebration with the orchard’s first visitors.
The initiative as a whole has benefitted from £50,000 in funding from DeFRA’s FIPL (Farming in Protected Landscapes) scheme, as well as support from Cornwall’s Community Chest, the Cornwall Capacity Fund, Tamar Valley National Landscape and Landulph Parish Council.
Chairman of Landulph Parish Council Martin Worth has been leading the working group. He said: “It was a joy to see those of all ages in the parish, from a week-old baby to the over 90’s, being present at the opening of Landulph’s Duke Orchard.
“Our community vision is coming to fruition. I can’t wait for the fruits grow and to enjoy future celebrations together.”