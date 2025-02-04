RESIDENTS in Mevagissey have reacted with outrage after Cornwall Council placed a ‘To Let’ sign at the entrance of Trewinney Cemetery.
The sign has sparked widespread anger among locals who say it shows a lack of consideration for grieving families and the memory of those laid to rest.
As part of the council’s Vacant Chapel Scheme, ten buildings including chapels, former toilet blocs and an Apple Store, are being advertised for rent. All the buildings, which are no longer in use, are located at Cornwall Council-owned sites and require refurbishment.
The sites are being offered on a 15-year lease, subject to negotiation, and where significant investment is needed there will be a rent-reduced period in recognition of the works required.
All of the details were posted on the council’s Facebook page last Friday, but it had led to comments criticising the local authority for its “blunt approach”.
Many in the community have taken to social media to express their frustration, with one local resident describing the sign as “insulting” to the people buried there and their loved ones who come to pay their respects.”
A resident said: “To be blunt, seeing a huge great sign saying ‘to let’ on the wall of my local cemetery is insulting to our loved ones buried there.”
The Conservative councillor for Mevagissey & St Austell Bay, James Mustoe, shares the sentiments of locals and says he has contacted the council on a number of occasions asking for the sign to be moved elsewhere.
He said: “While I understand the reasoning behind Cornwall Council wanting to devolve or otherwise lease assets that are otherwise going unused, such as many chapels of rest in cemeteries across Cornwall, I am concerned about the rather blunt approach they are taking in doing this.
“In particular, I have been contacted by a number of residents who are concerned about the rather garish and out of place ‘to let’ signs that have sprung up on cemetery walls across Cornwall while this process is going on.
“For example, at Trewinney Cemetery in Mevagissey, one that has recent graves and is visited by many people to spend time reflecting and remembering, including my own family, the council has seen fit to put up a prominent sign right on the entrance which I think is totally out of keeping with the area. Along with the other signage that is already there, I think this is one sign too many, particularly in our AONB.
“More-over the ‘property’ being advertised is in actual fact a derelict shed. I have raised this several times with the council and asked that the sign be relocated to somewhere a little less intrusive, and will continue doing so until they see sense and move it.”
Cornwall Council have been asked for a response.