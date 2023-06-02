RESIDENTS and the Cornwall Councillor for Lostwithiel are celebrating after a notorious pothole which became the centre of national attention has been repaired.
Cllr Colin Martin, Cornwall Councillor for Lostwithiel, has announced that the famous pothole, which caught the attention of the nation's media after a mystery resident filled it in using concrete, leading to the Council closing the road for weeks as a result, is now fully resurfaced.
The road, at the top of Tanhouse Road and onto Bodmin Hill has now been re-opened.
However, Cllr Martin has expressed his frustration upon learning that the drainage pipes which were in place to prevent further damage to the road had already been put in place but were blocked due to a neglected gully a few metres away.
Cllr Martin said: "I am delighted to announce that the world-famous Lostwithiel pothole has finally been repaired and the road has been reopened!
"However, I am extremely frustrated to hear from the workers that all the underground drainage pipes required to prevent further damage were in fact already in place but were not working correctly because the gully a few metres away had been so badly neglected that the entire system had become clogged.
"I will be asking the Council to declare how many thousands of pounds of taxpayer's money has been spent on repeatedly resurfacing this road, and how much was saved by not regularly cleaning the gullies and jetting the pipes."