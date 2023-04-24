“My daughter goes to the Montessori nursery and trying to cross the road to get there is a nightmare. Cars let you cross one side but then you get stuck in the middle. It’s unnerving standing there clinging onto her and two more children under the age of 4 waiting for a car to stop. I have on occasion even resorted to taking the car in order to keep the girls safe. The road is also a barrier for her nursery taking children to the park. The risk for them of crossing the road with children in their care is just too high.”