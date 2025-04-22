Cornwall's motorists will have 35 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And eight of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm January 13 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 8pm February 25 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 6am January 14 to 8pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
And a further 32 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm April 22 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Summercourt entry slip closed for surveys works, diversion via - A3058, New Row, A30 westbound to Carland Cross and return.
• A30, from 7pm April 22 to 6am April 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Innis Down to Callywith carriageway closure for urgent horticultural works, diversion via - A389, Launceston Road and rejoin the A30, For A38 traffic A389 to Carminow Cross roundabout and join A38.
• A38, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Turfdown Road roundabout - four-way signals for electrical works.
• A38, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker exit and entry slip road closed with convoy for resurfacing, diversion for entry via local authority network, A38 and Trerulefoot roundabout, westbound, dedicated exit slip via Island Shop, junction and return.
• A30, from 8pm April 22 to 6am May 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 eastbound, exit at Chybucca, B3284, A3075.
• A30, from 8pm April 22 to 4am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Avers to Avers - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm April 22 to 6am May 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 westbound, exit at Scorrier, A3047, Wheat Busy loop, B3277.
• A30, from 8am to 6pm on April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, at Bodmin, lane closure for Lumen Technologies cover replacement.
• A30, from 7pm April 23 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Callywith to Innis Down carriageway closure for urgent horticultural works, diversion via - Launceston Road, A389 and rejoin the A30.
• A30, from 8pm April 23 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Carminow roundabout lane closures for electrical works.
• A38, from 8pm April 23 to 4am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Tideford two-way traffic lights for barrier works.
• A30, from 8pm April 23 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fraddon entry slip closed for survey works, diversion via - A30 westbound to Summercourt and return.
• A30, from 9pm April 23 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Temple Tor to Bolventor - lane closures for safety barrier repair.
• A30, from 10pm April 23 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Highgate Hill entry slip closed for survey works, diversion via - A30 westbound to Summercourt and return.
• A30, from 7pm April 24 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Avers to Tolvaddon carriageway closure for urgent horticultural works, diversion via - A3047, Wilson Way, Dudnance Lane, A3047 and rejoin A30.
• A30, from 8pm April 24 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Carminow roundabout exit to A38 northbound, closed for electrical works, diversion via Turfdown roundabout and A30 west to Innis Down, A389 back to A38 in Bodmin, Alternative diversion via Carminow Road, Respryn Road, B3268 and A389.
• A30, from 8pm April 24 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Eastern Green Roundabout to Newtown Roundabout carriageway closed for maintenance works. Diversion via Longrock Road.
• A30, from 7pm April 25 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Avers carriageway closure for urgent horticultural works, diversion via - A3047, Dudnance Lane, Wilson Way, A3047 and rejoin A30.
• A30, from 8pm April 25 to 4am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30, both directions Temple - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker, lane closure with convoy working for resurfacing, westbound, dedicated exit slip diversion via Island Shop, junction and return, eastbound, exit onto B3251 via Trerulefoot and return.
• A38, from 6.30pm April 26 to 8am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 7pm April 26 to 8am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A30, from 7pm April 28 to 5am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Avers - lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm April 28 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Crowlas to St Erth roundabout two-way traffic lights for surveys.
• A30, from 7pm April 29 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both direction St Erth Roundabout to Loggans Moor roundabout carriageway closure for urgent horticultural works, diversion via - B3301 for both directions.
• A38, from 8pm April 29 to 6am April 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker exit and entry slip road closed with convoy for resurfacing, diversion for entry via local authority network, A38 and Trerulefoot roundabout, westbound, dedicated exit slip via Island Shop, junction and return.
• A38, from 8pm April 29 to 6am May 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dobwalls exit and entry slip roads closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via local road and Twelvewoods Roundabout.
• A30, from 7pm April 30 to 4am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fraddon exit slip closed for sign erection works, diversion via A30 westbound to Summercourt, A3058 northbound and return A30 northbound.
• A38, from 8pm April 30 to 6am May 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker, lane closure with convoy working for resurfacing, westbound, dedicated exit slip diversion via Island Shop, junction and return, eastbound, exit onto B3251 via Trerulefoot and return.
• A38, from 7pm May 1 to 6am May 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Island Shop entry slip closed, for National Grid line works, diversion via, A38 westbound to Twelvewoods Rbt and return.
• A30, from 8pm May 1 to 6am May 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fraddon to Highgate lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 7pm May 5 to 6am May 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Loggans Moor to Treswithian carriageway closed for resurfacing. Diversion via Connor Downs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.