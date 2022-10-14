Relocation to safeguard Post Office
The Post Office is planning to relocate Par Post Office to SPAR, 28 Eastcliffe Road, Par, Cornwall, PL24 2AH to allow it to remain open for significantly longer hours than at present.
The current Postmaster has resigned and the branch at 31 Par Green, Par, Cornwall, PL24 2AF, is due to close on Monday, October 31, at 3pm.
The team have, therefore, had to identify an alternative location and appointed a new operator to continue Post Office services for the local community. The service at The SPAR store is due to open on Tuesday, November 8, at 1pm.
It will be open Monday to Sunday, 8am to 6pm. This is nearly double the current opening hours, including all day Sunday, earlier opening and much later closing, making it far easier for customers to visit.
There will be a Post Office counter alongside the retail counter of the convenience store. It will have the majority of the Post Office services currently available.
Matt Walls, Post Office Network Provision Manager, said: “We are delighted to be maintaining a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.”
The opportunity to give feedback on access into and within the store will close on November 25. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 458539. Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.
