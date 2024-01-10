A RELIEF fund has been set up to help raise money for a man in St Keyne who lost everything to fire just two weeks before Christmas.
Lee Dodge, a trained artisan baker and volunteer trustee at Pentiddy Community Woodland in Pensilva, had recently started out on a new business venture selling sourdough goods made inside a barn on his smallholding to the local community.
In the early hours of December 13 while sleeping inside a static caravan next to the barn, Lee was woken to a bright orange light beaming into the room.
After quickly coming to, he realised that a fire was beginning to engulf the adjacent barn.
He headed outside to see what was going on, all while on the phone to the fire brigade. Lee quickly rushed to the rescue of his deaf and blind cat which was sleeping inside his static caravan.
With the cat and himself safe, Lee then waited for the fire crew to arrive.
He said: “It was sort of then just watching everything you own burn. It’s just amazing how quickly it all goes.”
After the incident, Cornwall Fire and Rescue issued a report which stated: “At 2.55am an emergency call was made reporting an agricultural barn and a caravan was on fire. Two appliances from Liskeard were mobilised. Crews confirmed on arrival that the buildings were well alight and requested ‘make pumps four and water carrier one’.
“An additional two appliances from Looe and Callington were mobilised to the scene along with the water carrier from Liskeard, and breathing apparatus support unit from St Austell. The barn contained agricultural machinery, crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reels and two jets to extinguish the fire.”
Lee managed to escape the fire safely but was left with nothing apart from the clothes he had on and his cat.
“Everything else I owned, every bit of clothing, every book, CD or whatever has all burnt”, Lee said.
The bread oven, baking business and static caravan were all consumed by the fire.
The fire was confirmed as ‘accidental’ by Cornwall Fire and Rescue – however, Lee had no insurance to cover the damages.
“One thing I am grateful about is I’m on a smallholding so when the fire was burning, I was concerned for the nearest animals which were chickens – they are all fine.”
Lee is now staying in an unheated caravan on a friend’s property but soon plans to move back onto his own property to a caravan he has been given – allowing him to begin renovation works.
Since then, a fire disaster relief fund has been set up by local resident and friend to Lee, Chris White.
Lee and Chris know each other through volunteering work at Pentiddy Community Woodland.
Chris said: “For over five years Lee has volunteered his time to maintain the community woodland.
“A kind, gentle, selfless chap whose life has been turned upside down by the tragic fire.
“Lee lives a simple, low impact life in tune with what the planet needs to survive. The sourdough bread baking business was his only income. So, now he is penniless, no income and no possessions.
“This fund is to attempt to get Lee back on his land, with a roof over his head and funds to clean up the mess left after the fire.
“Lee is a great asset to the local community of Liskeard and Looe, and he needs our help.”
In just over three weeks the page has gained more than £4,000 from 190 donations.
Lee commented: “It’s humbling, I think, to be honest. There’s people that don’t know me, some of those donations have been made in euros or dollars so some of them aren’t even in this country and they’ve still given to this fund for me.
“Every donation whether it’s £5, £50 is just amazing to me.”
Lee has explained that the money raised will help towards getting him back on his feet.
He has plans to eventually apply for planning to build a replacement barn, accommodation and a micro-bakery.