CORNWALL and the Isles of Scilly are preparing for the impact of Storm Goretti this evening, with a short but intense burst of northwesterly winds forecast to hit the region.
Weather experts warn that gusts could reach 80mph to 100mph in the most exposed coastal and high‑ground areas, rapidly strengthening from earlier speeds of 30mph to 40mph.
The strongest winds are expected to last for up to three hours, creating potentially hazardous conditions for anyone travelling or working outdoors.
Although the most violent gusts should ease later tonight, forecasters say the unsettled weather is far from over.
The warning for Cornwall has been upgraded to red for Thursday, January 8 between 4pm and 11pm.
Strong, blustery winds will continue across the region under a broader yellow weather warning, which remains in place until Friday morning, keeping conditions challenging well into the new day.
