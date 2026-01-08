STORM Goretti’s night of terror has seen gust speeds of 123 miles per hour recorded at Cornwall’s weather stations – but while a yellow weather warning is in place until 8am on Friday. January 9, the worst of the winds is appearing to die down.
The NCI Padstow weather station at Stepper Point was the location of the eye watering wind speed recording, with the 123 miles per hour recorded at 7.27pm.
Wind speeds as of 11pm at the same station reported a gust of 65.9 miles per hour.
In its wake, Storm Gerotti brought mayhem to Cornwall’s transport system, with roads across the Duchy being impacted with fallen trees and in some cases, flooding.
The worst of the impacts were seen in West Cornwall.
In Truro, a bus driver for First Bus, the operators of the town’s park and ride facility described the scenes before him.
Jonathan Keam said: “I have driven the last Park & Ride service tonight from Tregurra to Langarth at 6.40pm, back from Langarth to Tregurra at 7.10pm,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.
“On the way over to Langarth, I pick up the hospital workers in town, who with me saw the lightning that took out Highertown. The road in and out of Treliske Hospital is a mat of tree branches and leaves.
“All the fencing, barriers and cones between Truro College roundabout and Threemilestone are blown everywhere. The solar panels on the office building at Langarth Park & Ride have blown off the roof which made for an interesting exit from Langarth.
“There are many trees and branches down between Truro and Tresillian. Tresillian is in complete darkness.”
St Ives was one of the locations which saw the full force of Storm Goretti, with wind speeds of 111 miles per hour recorded at the NCI weather station at 6.24pm.
In addition to the three-figure wind speed, the recordings also show a rain rate og 23.4 millimetres in an hour recorded at 6.30pm.
Across the Duchy, approximately 50,000 homes were reported to have experienced a loss of power, according to information released by the National Grid, which is responsible for the maintenance of the electricity infrastructure in the area.
Schools and public transport were impacted, with Cornwall Council calling on parents to double check the situation before travelling.
A spokesperson for the authority said: “We're dealing with a large number of incidents caused by Storm Goretti, including fallen trees, unsafe structures and downed power lines.
“If you can work from home on Friday morning, please do so, and avoid non-essential travel. Conditions remain dangerous. Parents and carers are advised to check whether their school or education setting is open before leaving home.
“Please stay safe, allow emergency services and highways teams to carry out urgent work, and only travel if your journey is absolutely necessary.”
