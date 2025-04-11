A COMMUNITY interest company in Cornwall whose aim is to sell secondhand goods at low prices through a recycling warehouse has reopened after finding new premises.
The St Blazey Recycle Reuse Resale CIC held a celebration attended by Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall Edward Bolitho to mark the reopening.
The company was set up in 2018 by Pauline Giles, then the newly-elected Cornwall councillor for St Blazey, and her partner David Taylor, as a way of helping people on low incomes.
Since last summer, the business has been looking for new premises and it has now reopened at Unit 6, Westgate Business Park, Middleway, St Blazey.
The leader of Cornwall Council, Cllr Linda Taylor, and Malcolm Putko, of Harbour Housing, were among the dignitaries at the reopening.