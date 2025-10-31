A DONATION raised through recycled drink cans has helped Looe RNLI lifeboat station purchase new lifesaving equipment.
Local supporter Richard Davies collected and recycled drink cans, raising £80, which he recently donated to the station.
When Richard was recently spotted watching the volunteer crews launch for a coastguard helicopter exercise, the team took the opportunity to thank him personally.
Lifeboat Operations Manager Clive Palfrey and crew casualty care lead Victoria Thomas showed Richard the new casualty care dry bag his donation funded. The bag will hold a shore-side casualty care kit, enabling crews to respond to land-based incidents without removing equipment from the inshore lifeboat.
The dry bag will also be used during classroom casualty care training, ensuring volunteers can continue to develop their lifesaving skills.
