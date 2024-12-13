A CHRISTMAS tree recycling service in return for a charitable donation is being offered to households across much of Cornwall.
The scheme is being run by Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) in conjunction with volunteers from Biffa.
Last Christmas, “treecyclers” raised thousands for the charity which runs three hospices including Little Harbour at St Austell.
This winter, the scheme is collecting real Christmas trees in even more locations - the postcodes covered in Cornwall are PL13, PL14, PL22, PL23, PL24, PL25, PL26, PL30, PL31, TR1, TR2, TR3, TR4, TR5, TR6, TR7 and TR8.
Volunteers will be collecting trees between Monday, January 13, and Friday, January 17, and collections can be booked in advance on the Just Helping website - www.just-helping.org.uk/register-tree/ - until Wednesday, January 8.