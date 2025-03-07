A NEW website being launched by East Looe Town Trust is seeking volunteers.
The online history of Looe's Old Lifeboat Station has been created by leading maritime historian Eric Kentley. Now the trust is seeking volunteers to keep it ship shape.
Trustee Brian Galipeau said: “The website is a stand-alone, but because of the real people and families who are featured we think there will be active interest with new information, documents and pictures brought to light.
“The Trust does not have the resources to manage this, and we are inviting anyone with an interest in Looe's heritage, and basic online skills to contact us to discuss role of Online Curator on a voluntary basis."
The website will feature heroic stories of the lifeboats, the rescues, and the brave local men who crewed them, and has been designed for easy management. Training will be given for the role which will be part of the Looe Old Guildhall Museum and Gaol volunteer team.
East Looe Town Trust and Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Shared Prosperity Fund have invested in the regeneration of the Old Lifeboat Station with building work due to complete in the near future.
The Looe Old Lifeboat Station and Watchtower Heritage Led Regeneration Project was awarded £289,000 funding with the Trust providing an additional 25 per cent of the project cost match funding.
Once the restoration work is complete the Trust will move its administration into the Watchtower while a distillery and rum bar is planned for the adjoining boathouse.
A spokesperson for the Trust said: “The restored Old Lifeboat Station and the online history is set to boost the Church End area of East Looe and celebrate the sense of place.”