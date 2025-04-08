A YOUTH camp in Cornwall, for children aged eight to 14, is calling for enthusiastic volunteers to join its team for two weeks this summer.
A spokesperson for Camp Cornwall, Summer Adventure Camp at Porthpean Outdoor Education Centre, said: “This year, we’re inviting passionate and responsible individuals, aged 17-plus, to join us as Camp Leaders for a fun-filled and rewarding experience. This is a great opportunity to gain valuable experience and develop key skills all while spending a couple of weeks by the ocean.”
To kickstart recruitment, Camp Cornwall is hosting a Volunteer Open Morning on Saturday, April 19, at 9.30am. This event will provide prospective volunteers with insight into camp life, a chance to meet the team, and an overview of the many benefits of joining the volunteer programme.
The spokesperson continued: “As a Camp Leader, you will play an important role in supporting and guiding our young campers throughout their time with us, ensuring that they have the best summer camp experience. Your main responsibility will be to work alongside our team of staff to support and supervise the campers, helping them enjoy their time and ensuring everything runs smoothly.
“Our volunteers receive a host of benefits including safeguarding / first aid training transferable to future roles, free meals and accommodation, opportunity to take part in outdoor activities, free wetsuit and watersports equipment hire during time off and a glowing reference.
“Volunteering at Camp Cornwall is not just about giving back – it’s about gaining hands-on experience in outdoor education, building lifelong friendships, and making unforgettable memories. Whether you're looking to boost your career prospects or simply want an adventure, this is the perfect opportunity.”
How to apply: Interested individuals will need to attend the Volunteer Open Day, visit porthpean.com/camp-cornwall/volunteer to register their interest or email [email protected]