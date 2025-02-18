THE search is on at Truro Cathedral for new trustees and governance members to help move it forward into the next chapter of its life.
Truro Cathedral is looking for a number of trustees with varied skill sets to apply.
Dean Simon Robinson said: “Truro Cathedral is changing to respond to the needs, desires and hopes of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. This is a significant and exciting time for us as we make plans for the future and prepare to celebrate our 150th anniversary in 2030.
“We are looking for people from a range of backgrounds who are enthusiastic, passionate about the cathedral and have professional skills and experience to contribute.
“If you share our vision of a welcoming, supportive, holy place that actively and warmly extends God’s love to all in our community and wants to help the cathedral succeed in the next period of its history, we would like to hear from you.”
There are two types of opportunities available – charity trustees who meet six times a year, and committee members who usually meet four times a year. Committee members provide in-depth scrutiny and advice to the trustees on specific topics such as finance, property and health and safety.
Although in-person attendance is preferred, a hybrid option can be available. Induction training will be provided. The roles are unpaid, but the cathedral can pay reasonable expenses to enable people to attend meetings without being out of pocket, in accordance with Charity Commission guidance.
To apply for one of these positions, head to the Truro Cathedral website to download the recruitment pack and application form at: www.trurocathedral.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer
The application process opened on Tuesday, February 18, and all applications should be completed and returned by noon on Tuesday, March 11.