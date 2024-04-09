“As well as driving regular services throughout the year, the successful applicant will also help maintain our fleet of 13 locomotives, 23 passenger carriages, various wagons and over 2.5 miles of railway.” Lappa Valley, which celebrates its 50th birthday in 2024 has seen a huge level of investment over the last few years, including a new indoor soft play and café, new railway infrastructure and the introduction of a brand new £500,000 train, “City of Truro.”