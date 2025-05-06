FOLLOWING new training rules, young people will be able to take up new careers as train drivers three years earlier, to boost the number of drivers needed for reliable services and put more school and college leavers on track to step straight into work.
Thousands of jobs and apprenticeships will be made available to those between 18 and 20 years old as early as December, offering skilled roles, valuable experience, and long-term career opportunities whilst keeping our country moving, driving economic growth at the heart of our Plan for Change.
It will also help build up the rail workforce, preventing delays and cancellations caused by driver shortages which currently accounts for 87% of cancellations made the night before a service runs.
The decision to lower the age will future-proof the railways, reducing the over reliance on rest day working by getting more people into the driving seat and ensuring a steady stream of drivers entering the industry. The average train driver is 48 years old and rising, with 30% due to reach retirement age by 2029. Bringing young talent in these skilled roles now will bridge this gap, preventing any future shortages and ensuring consistent, reliable services for passengers.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “We’re taking bold action to improve train services and unlock thousands of jobs.
"We’re committed to getting the economy moving and a big part of that is getting young people into the workforce, putting them on track for a skilled and fulfilling career which will boost growth across the country and help deliver our Plan for Change.
“We’re future-proofing our railways against delays and cancellations caused by a shortage of drivers, ensuring that we can provide reliable, passenger focused train journeys under Great British Railways for decades to come.”