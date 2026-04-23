THE RNLI in Looe is urging people in the local community to consider becoming boathouse guides, offering visitors a warm welcome while helping to share the story of the lifeboat station.
With Looe’s harbour drawing thousands of visitors each year, the RNLI says volunteers play a vital role in helping the public understand the lifesaving work carried out along this stretch of coastline.
The opportunity requires just two-and-a-half hours or more a week, making it an accessible way for people to get involved in supporting the charity. The boathouse is open daily from Easter through to the end of October 2026, covering the busy spring, summer and early autumn tourist seasons when Looe sees a steady flow of day-trippers and holidaymakers.
Volunteer shifts run from 11am to 1.30pm and 1.30pm to 4pm, with flexibility needed to help cover occasional weekends when visitor numbers are at their highest.
Boathouse guides are responsible for greeting the public, offering information about the RNLI and helping bring to life the work of the station’s volunteer crew. This includes explaining how Looe’s lifeboats operate, how launch vehicles are used in emergencies, and the role of lifeguards in keeping beaches safe.
The RNLI says the role is ideal for friendly, enthusiastic individuals who enjoy meeting people and want to be part of a community-focused team. Volunteers will help ensure that every visitor leaves with a better understanding of sea safety and the importance of the charity’s work.
As one of Cornwall’s busiest coastal towns, Looe relies heavily on the dedication of its volunteer lifeboat crew, and the visits team helps connect that service with the public who come to learn more about it.
Those interested in applying can do so online via the volunteers section on the RNLI website or contact Lifeboat Visits Officer Geoff at [email protected] for further details.
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