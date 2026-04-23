THE community heroes of Liskeard took centre stage as the town celebrated its Community Champion Awards during the Annual Town Meeting at the Public Hall.
Mayor Cllr Christina Whitty presented the awards, created to recognise the residents and groups helping drive a remarkable year of community success across the town.
Leading the honours was Lily Trivett, named Citizen of the Year after creating an inclusive dance and fitness studio hub welcoming everyone from the age of three to 90. Her work has gone beyond the studio walls, taking local groups to London and planning even bigger opportunities in future.
Young Person of the Year went to 14-year-old Peter Yates for his leadership and determination in making volunteering easier for young people.
After recognising the barriers many teenagers face, Peter held talks with Volunteer Cornwall, Cornwall Council and the Youth Council to push for change.
Group of the Year was awarded to Repair Café Liskeard, whose growing team of volunteer fixers repaired 156 items last year alone, saving goods from landfill and helping residents hold on to treasured possessions.
The mayor’s special award went to Liskeard Young Farmers, represented by Poppy Sowden and Will Oatey, for their hard work in the community, fundraising success and support for fellow members.
The awards formed the highlight of the annual meeting, where residents also heard how grants and volunteering have helped Liskeard flourish over the past year.
Recent town council funding has supported groups including The Wilding Tribe and the Cornwall International Male Choral Festival, with more grant money available this year.
Updates were also given by Safer Liskeard and the Alex Page Trust, which helps young people with training and employment opportunities.
Town and county councillor Jane Pascoe also appealed for residents interested in reviving town twinning links with Quimperlé in France and Kopychyntsi in Ukraine to get in touch.
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