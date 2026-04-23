He explained: “Tokens can provide the sort of fascinating, gritty local detail that other records miss when it comes to creating a clear picture of the past and this is one example! There is evidence in the 1658 Will of Vincent Smaley, father of Ursula Spurr, that she was married to an unsatisfactory husband. Smaley left his daughter £8 per year during her husband’s life, but if he died, she was then to have £100 per year – presumably he felt the husband was not competent to handle such a large amount of money.”