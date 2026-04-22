POLICE are seeking the public’s help to trace a 22-year-old man from Liskeard.
Liam Smith is wanted in connection to a report of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The force has previously issued an appeal to locate Smith on recall to prison.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries have been made by officers to locate him, and officers are appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts and to report any sightings.”
Smith is described as a white male, of a slim build, around 5ft 10ins tall with waved short brown hair.
He is known to have links across the East Cornwall area, including Liskeard, Looe and Launceston.
Anyone who sees Smith is asked not to approach him and call police on 999 immediately, quoting log number 348 of 17/04/26.
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