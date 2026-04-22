A MAN is believed to remain missing days after a search by Devon and Cornwall Police and HM Coastguard.
Emergency services were contacted amid reports of a man getting into difficulty in the water at Greenaway Beach, near Polzeath.
It is understood that two men were involved in the incident, with the second man who had reportedly gone into the water able to recover himself to land safe and well.
However, despite searches, the other man is believed to still be missing.
HM Coastguard said that after search teams had been formed in response to the report, thorough searches of the area were undertaken to no avail - with the search later postponed and the teams stood down pending further enquiries, adding that they were joined by colleagues from HM Coastguard’s Polzeath team and Padstow Harbour Staff.
Devon and Cornwall Police said that searches were ongoing in the area, although the man reported to be in difficulty is believed to remain missing at this time.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We were called by Coastguard on the afternoon of Sunday, April 19 following a report of a man getting into difficulty in the water near Greenaway Beach, Polzeath.
“He remains missing at this time. Searches are ongoing in the area.
“A second man also reported to have gone into the water recovered himself to land safe and well.”
A spokesperson for HM Coastguard Padstow added: “The team received a tasking to assist Devon and Cornwall Police with a search between Padstow and Stepper Point. Polzeath Coastguard Team and Padstow Harbour staff were also involved.
“Search teams were formed and a thorough search of the area was undertaken.
“At around 2pm, the search was postponed and teams stood down pending further enquiries.”
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