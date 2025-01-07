A disaster relief charity is appealing for volunteers across Cornwall to join its mission, making sure no-one around the world is left without shelter after disaster. ShelterBox specialises in emergency shelter – supporting people who have been uprooted from their homes because of conflict, earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, and extreme weather like drought, flooding, and tropical storms.
The Truro-based charity relies on volunteers across the UK to help raise vital funds and awareness of its work and the people it supports globally.
ShelterBox has supported more than three-million people across around 100 countries since it was formed 25 years ago by Rotary volunteers. With more people than ever displaced by disasters around the world, volunteers continue to play a crucial role - whether it’s fundraising, hosting events, delivering talks to school children and community groups, or sharing our work on social media.
ShelterBox is currently supporting people affected by Cyclone Chido and by conflict in countries in Africa and the Middle East. It’s just completed distributions of emergency shelter aid in the Philippines after six tropical storms in less than a month left many without homes. As well as emergency shelter, the charity supports people with items like mosquito nets, water filters, thermal blankets, and solar lights. Every volunteer’s contribution is crucial in making a difference.
ShelterBox volunteer Debbie Herbert said: “I have a background in housing and shelter has always seemed to me to be the foundation for everything that a family needs. I followed the growth of ShelterBox with interest and when I had more time, I visited the charity’s head office in Truro and offered to volunteer in any way I could.
“I've loved taking part in events big and small and being part of the ShelterBox Book Club.”
Volunteering with ShelterBox offers a unique opportunity to meet like-minded individuals, gain insights into the humanitarian sector, and contribute to building resilient communities. The roles are flexible, accommodating various skills and time commitments.
To join ShelterBox's team of dedicated volunteers, interested individuals can visit shelterbox.org/volunteer/ambassadors or contact Jenn Sandiford on [email protected]