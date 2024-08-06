Aldi is currently looking to recruit more than 40 store colleagues in Cornwall.
In a welcome boost to the local economy, the UK’s fourth largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region.
This includes both full-time and part-time positions such as store cleaner and store assistant, all the way up to store deputy manager
Stores in Cornwall where Aldi is looking to hire include Newquay, St Austell and Redruth.
Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to open in new areas, we’re looking to welcome hundreds more colleagues to our amazing teams across the country.
“We want even more people to be a part of our success in the future, which is why we offer a great working environment and opportunities to progress within the business.”
In May, Aldi announced its second pay increase for Aldi store colleagues this year, taking the supermarket’s investment in pay this year to £79-million.
Starting pay for Store Assistants at Aldi is £12.40 per hour nationally, and £13.65 per hour inside the M25.
Aldi continues to offer the best hourly rates in the sector and remains the only supermarket to provide paid breaks, which is worth more than £900 a year for the average store colleague.
Those interested in applying for jobs can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.