THE East Cornwall Schools Cross-Country Series has had a record-breaking year with an incredible 2,697 children participating across five thrilling races.
This marks the highest turnout in the event’s history, showcasing the growing enthusiasm for cross-country running among young athletes.
Organisers of the series, which is sponsored by the Cornish Times and Parkes & Pearn Estate Agents, highlighted the successes at a packed awards night held at St Mellion International Golf & Country Club.
A particularly impressive feat was achieved by 260 dedicated runners who competed in every single race, demonstrating outstanding commitment and endurance.
Each event saw fierce competition, camaraderie and personal achievements as students from 38 local schools pushed their limits on challenging courses at Trethew, Lanhydrock, Cotehele, Horningtops and Liskeard.
Revis Crowle from the East Cornwall Harriers, who organises the series, thanked all the children, teachers, parents and schools for their continued support, as well as her own team of dedicated volunteers, including Lou Harding and Tess Mason.
Individual Results
Year 3/4 Girls: 1 Millie O’Brien (Bishop Cornish) 800 points; 2 Senera Handford (Stoke Climsland) 786; 3 Zelah Tribe-Purvis (Sir Robert Geffrey) 784.
Year 3/4 Boys: 1 Christopher Weatherell (Millbrook) 799; 2 Cameron Edwards (Burton) 796; 3 Tom Davey (Brunel) 795.
Year 5/6 Girls: 1 Theia Jones (Bishop Cornish) 798; 2 India Davies (Dobwalls) 797; 3 Emilia Kennedy (Pensilva) 791.
Year 5/6 Boys: 1 Rafe Jackson (Duloe) 800; 2 Alfie Nicholson (Carbeile) 792; 3 Micah Martin (Carbeile) 791.
Team Results
Year 3/4 Girls: 1 Stoke Climsland 140; 2 Bishop Cornish 348; 3 St Stephens 433
Year 3/4 Boys: 1 Carbeile 330; 2 Bishop Cornish 340; 3 Sir Robert Geffrey 381
Year 5/6 Girls: 1 Bishop Cornish 129; 2 Pensilva 239; 3 Dobwalls 305
Year 5/6 Boys: 1 Carbeile 109; 2 Lewannick 250; 3 Stoke Climsland 312