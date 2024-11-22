RECORD numbers were broken once again for the second in the series of Primary Schools Cross Country League, sponsored by the Cornish Times.
Having welcomed a previous best of 548 runners for their seasonal opener at Great Trethew in October, organisers saw that number increase to 557 for their latest races, which took place in the picturesque National Trust grounds of Lanhydrock, near Bodmin.
The Primary Schools Cross County League is a series of five races that take place within school term time each year. The races are held during the autumn and winter and are open to primary schools across North and South East Cornwall.
Revis Crowle, main organiser for the East Cornwall Harriers, said: “The Primary Schools Cross Country League has grown in strength and numbers over the 20 years it has been taking place. From creating records in the first race of this year’s series, we then went and broke it again, showing that cross country running is very much alive amongst youngsters within the local area.
“Although it’s hard work, we know the children find it exciting and rewarding. Thankfully, this latest race was blessed with great conditions, both above and on the ground, and it resulted in some excellent running.
“As always, races like Lanhydrock could not happen without the valuable help and support of land owners, as well as East Cornwall Harriers members who help marshal the event and do so much work behind the scenes. From my perspective, they – along with all the runners – are the real heroes, so a massive thank-you to each and every one of them, as well as our sponsors, the Cornish Times and Parkes and Pearn Estate Agents.”
The next three races are due to take place in the New Year on January 17, February 7 and March 7.