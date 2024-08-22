SALTASH Community School is celebrating record-high grades in its GCSE results.

Acting headteacher Sara Del Gaudio said: “It has been a fantastic set of results for our students at Saltash Community School and we could not be prouder of our year 11 cohort.

Record-high results greeted students at Saltash as their GCSE results came through.
“Results demonstrate fantastic school improvement, with the number of grade 9s more than doubling and overall attainment significantly higher than in previous years. 

“This is of course testament to the hard work and dedication of our students and staff, who approached learning and teaching with real commitment, care and enthusiasm.”  

Saltash twins who achieved particularly highly celebrating their GCSE results.
Students who achieved particularly highly include Rose and Lily Couch, who achieved six grade 9s and five grade 8s, and six grade 9s, three grade 8s and two grade 7s respectively, and Maisie Hall, who achieved four grade 9s, six grade 8s and one Distinction*. 

Sixty students took home grades giving them a positive progress score compared to their KS2 results, says school.
A further 16 students achieved an average grade of 8 or 9 across all of their subjects. 

Ms Del Gaudio continued: “Today, however, we celebrate all of our students who have worked so hard to achieve the high standards we set and to which we aspire. 

Hard work and dedication of our students and staff leads to record-high outcomes for year 11s.
“Sixty students take home grades giving them a positive progress score, meaning they have achieved more highly than predicted, according to their KS2 results. This really does show how hard work and tenacity pays off.

“For those leaving us to pursue other Post 16 options, we wish you all the very best of luck for your very bright futures.”

Year 11 cohort celebrate results securing them places at the school's sixth form or other post 16 options.
