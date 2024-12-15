STUDENTS at Duchy College have helped to raise a record amount for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.
A total of £26,575 was raised in the Callington RBL District area through a combination of collection tins, church donations, wreath sales, and a collection in Tesco, topped up by the supermarket itself.
Contributing almost a third to the figure was the Poppy Run event, conducted by the Duchy College Military and Protective Services Academy, which alone brought in £8,080.
Jon Stone is organiser of the Poppy Appeal for Callington and is also study programme manager for the Military Academy at Duchy.
“As a veteran of 25 years in the Army I am exceptionally proud of the amount raised by our local community,” he said.
“This year is the second year that myself and the learners from Duchy College Military and Protective Services (MaPS) Academy have run the appeal and they have exceeded expectations. Last year raised a whopping £22,500 and this year they have smashed that. I’ve records going back to 2014 and it’s by far the most raised.”
He continued: “It has been great to see the public supporting this worthwhile cause. When manning the donation point in Tesco, RBL members, students from Duchy college and l noted that people were very keen and willing to support the Poppy Appeal. It was especially heartwarming to see parents explain to their small children why it was important.”
Student Jack Newton from Duchy College said “It is so important for us as students to be involved. We are all looking at a career in the Military or Protective Services and feel it is so important to help support this cause, honouring those who have given their life in protection of our values and those who survive and struggle.”