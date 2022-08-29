Record breaker Thomas
A 15-year-old schoolboy from Callington, who attends Devonport High School for Boys in Plymouth, has just completed the All-Tors Challenge on Dartmoor.
He completed the challenge in six days, nine hours and 10 minutes to become the youngest and fastest person to complete the trek which was devised by Emily Woodhouse, the first person to complete the challenge unsupported in around 10 days.
The All Tors involved Thomas (pictured left) visiting all 119 designated official Tors on Dartmoor and walking more than 250 kilometres (40km per day) on unforgiving terrain through torrential downpours, fog and some very hot days.
Thomas previously was a member of the DHSB Grammar School team, which was the first team back in this year’s Ten Tors Challenge as well as completing some individual training on Dartmoor for this event.
Thomas has raised £345 for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, so far and people can still donate at Just Giving, search ‘All Tors Thomas Robbins’.
